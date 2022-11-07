A driver has been charged after he was allegedly caught travelling at more 280km/h in the state's Southern Highlands today.
Just after 9.30am on Monday, November 7 November, officers attached to The Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected a blue Volkswagen Golf allegedly travelling 280km/h in a 110km sign-posted area on the Hume Highway at Mittagong.
Officers directed the vehicle to pull over and spoke with the driver, a 22-year-old man.
He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for drive speed/manner dangerous and is due to appear in Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday 20 December 2022.
His driving privileges have been withdrawn.
