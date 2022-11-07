President Colin Imms says Convoy for Kids Goulburn is aiming to beat the world record for the largest parade of trucks.
The charity organisation is hoping for a record number of vehicle registrations for the Convoy, before its world record attempt on Saturday, November 19.
Mr Imms said the event was open to registrations for most vehicle types.
"Anyone with a registered and roadworthy vehicle who would like to enter this year is welcome to, they just need to go to our website to register and pay the entry fee," he said.
Convoy for Kids Goulburn commenced in 1999 and is run by local volunteers. Its principal objective is to provide financial support to children in need including those with cancer, terminal illness and permanent disabilities.
"We run this charity to help kids in need, and get great support from the community," Mr Imms said.
Lilac Queen, Felicity Apps, nominated Convoy for Kids Goulburn as her charity to raise money for during her campaign.
Ms Apps said she was looking forward to participating for the eighth time in what she described as a "great family day out for a good cause".
"About seven years ago a friend of mine's son passed away from an illness," she said.
"I was pregnant at the time and it hit home pretty hard, I'd hate to be put in that position with my own children."
Spectators will have ample opportunity to see the Convoy which will depart from the Gateway Service Station on Sydney Road at approximately midday and make its way to the Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road, via Sloane Street. In previous years the Convoy has travelled via Auburn Street. However, this year a different route will be taken.
Along with the Convoy itself, a Carnival Day will be held at the Goulburn Recreation Area from 12pm to 5pm with free entry for all persons under 18.
The day will include performances by Australian animated television characters Bluey and Bingo, carnival rides, market stalls, a ceramic truck painting competition, free face painting, performances by local artists, dance groups and more.
"Having free entry for all kids is a way of us giving back to the community and in some way to say thank you," Mr Imms said.
"This will be a fantastic event for kids and families to enjoy."
The day will culminate with a twilight concert at the Goulburn Recreation Area from 7pm to 9pm featuring local artists, along with the headline act Hurricane Fall.
"There are so many activities and events happening, prizes to win and a concert at the end of the day, there's something for everyone," Mr Imms said.
