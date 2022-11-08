Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council grants Freedom of Entry to 325 Squadron Air Force Cadets

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Air Force Cadets 325 Squadron has a proud 70-year history in Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.