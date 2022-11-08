The Air Force Cadets 325 Squadron has a proud 70-year history in Goulburn.
From its war-time origins in 1942, its storied past and bright future have been re-affirmed with a scroll presentation giving the squadron free entry to the city of Goulburn.
Freedom of Entry stems from medieval traditions, in Continental Europe and the British Isles.
Fortress walls afforded cities protection from incursions by outlaw bands and attacks by feudal lords. Residents and rulers of these cities were very selective in who they allowed entry to protect the innocent from abuse and tyranny, including armed troops.
Freedom of Entry became a highly coveted privilege.
"The council was amazing and we're super lucky to be part of the city of Goulburn," Commanding Officer, Sharon Moorby said.
The squadron had been in something of a holding pattern after the council voted unanimously to present Freedom of Entry in October, 2020, but Ms Moorby and the cadets were delighted to be part of the presentation at the squadron's Auburn St grounds on Saturday, November 5.
The group was the first to be presented the honour since the council took on the nomenclature of Goulburn Mulwaree in 2004.
"I was so overwhelmed by how supportive the council was for a small local squadron of 20 cadets and four staff," Ms Moorby said.
"It was quite a momentous occasion for us to be awarded that."
The day was something of a double celebration for the squadron, which also got the opportunity to unveil its new flag, known as a colour, which will be used in future parades and memorial events.
"It's been displayed to the public and we can now rally our troops under that colour," Ms Moorby said.
She said Rocky Hill symbolised respect for those who had served before, while a rose was reflective of Goulburn itself.
Ms Moorby said the origins of the squadron was the training of cadet pilots for war at the height of World War II, but has since become a peace-time organisation around leadership and youth development.
"We offer a really diverse program," she said, adding it was no longer solely about aviation and flight, but included facets of first aid, leadership, drones and even cyber-attacks.
Cadets are also taught military drills and lifestyle, while Ms Moorby said there were also opportunities to undertake a firearms component.
"It's a component we teach and we can get to do days on the range using .22s [caliber rifles] under safe and controlled circumstances," she said.
Ms Moorby said she wasn't the most confident person in her youth, but the cadets had helped her grow as a person and provided opportunities she would otherwise find surreal over her 24-year-career.
"It gives you opportunities, I've had the chance to be in gliders, parachutes, aircraft and abseiling, I got to meet the prime minister at a camp earlier this year," Ms Moorby said.
She said a number of cadets from Goulburn had furthered their pursuits into the defence forces, but even for youngsters without any interest in those areas, there were life skills and leadership opportunities that are hard to come by elsewhere.
325 Squadron are now eager to welcome new recruits and adults who might like to join the staffing team at their base of operations in Goulburn. Anyone interested in signing up or joining the team can register at the air force cadets website.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
