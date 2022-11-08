Owen Campbell and The Cosmic People (alternative blues and oceanic rock)

Sultana Southwell Roulette (a collaboration of Frank Sultana, James Southwell, Ben Wicks and Johnny Tesoriero)

The Sunbears (voted by the Sydney Blues Society as favourite blues 'Emerging Artist 2022')

Chloe Kay and the Crusade (a powerful yet delicate approach to the blues)

The Marvellous Hearts (oozing with attitude, a melting pot of sounds)

Minnie Marks (prepare for mind-blowing, dynamic guitar wizardry and an insanely powerful voice)

Simon Kinny-Lewis Band (a voice like American blues star Joe Bonamassa)

PJ O'Brien (knows how to get a Blues party started)

Killwater (electric funk/soul-infused rockin' blues)

Escapado Sol (a feel good mix of soul, blues and funk)

Divine Devilles with Dave Blanken (a powerhouse trio with bags of cheek, charm and pizazz)

The Wildfires (bending the boundaries of blues, country and roots)

Boneyard Blondes (a seasoned Melbourne based Blues/Rock band)

Catfish Soup ("What Robert Johnson would've sounded like with an electric guitar")

Aaron Pollock (one of Australia's most refreshing acoustic acts)

Guitar Case Troubadores (blues tunes in a country style)

Chris Harland Blues Band (screaming, weeping, singing guitar solos with soulful vocals)

Howlin Mitch (a one-man blues band who plays with energy and conviction)

Jeff and Deej Trio (cruisy and bluesy trio with vibes from the bars of New Orleans to the swamps of southern Texas)

Lying Cheating Bastards (a straight up honest blues band who love playing music together)

Matt Ross (a range of Swampy Blues, Heritage country, Gospel and Southern Soul music)

The Piano Wizard (a well-known, loved and respected Australian blues, jazz, boogie woogie, classical piano player, songwriter and singer)

Thomann King (strong story telling, dry observations, playful wordplay and a reflective "blues" vibe)

The Honey Sippers (Mark's finger picking guitar work, together with Trish's soulful vocals, display versatility and authenticity)

Isy Cappo Band (17yr old Goulburn local, singer songwriter Isy Cappo's voice soars effortlessly above her own original compositions)

Nick Charles ("Australia's virtuoso of acoustic roots guitar")