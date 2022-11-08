It has been a long wait but the 2022 Australian Blues Festival is finally just around the corner.
The iconic Goulburn festival will run across three days from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, with more than 25 incredible blues acts performing in venues around town.
Event producer, Scott McDuff, said he was excited to finally see the festival come to life and was looking forward to it being a success.
"We've now got an outdoor stage, a new venue at the Hume Conservatorium, and it's at a different time of year," Mr Duff said.
"It's going to be something different."
It's been a rough few years for Australian National Events, who took over organising the festival from Laing Entertainment, with the Black Summer Bushfires and COVID-19 restrictions.
The festival was last held in February, 2020, under difficult circumstances following the bushfire crisis, and was further affected by rain across the weekend. This year's festival had to be postponed until November due to COVID-19 restrictions.
However, with the support of the Australian Government, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the event venues, this year's Australian Blues Music Festival is set to be something exciting, and better still, completely free.
"We've certainly got some great acts so we believe the quality of our performances is improving," Mr McDuff said.
"It's been frustrating over the past two years but we're excited to finally be back."
Here's a run down of what's planned for the weekend to help you get the most out of the three-day festival.
Performances can be seen at multiple Goulburn venues including the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club who will be hosting an outdoor stage with licenced bar and food offerings, the Goulburn Workers Club who will host two great locations, The Lounge Bar and The McKell Bar, along with the Hume Conservatorium and the Goulburn Club.
The 2022 festival will present fabulous acts along with a celebration of local talent. The line-up includes some of the finest local and interstate acts, featuring well known stars of the blues circuit like Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People, Sultana Southwell Roulette and The SunBears as well as exciting visiting acts to thrill all tastes, including Minnie Marks, The Marvellous Hearts and the amazing new talent of Chloe Kay and the Crusade.
Here's the full list of acts:
On Friday, November 18, performances begin at 12.30pm and will wrap up at 11pm.
On Saturday, the day starts earlier at 9.30am and wraps ups at 11pm.
On Sunday, sleep in a little before catching the final day of performances from 11am until 8pm.
You can view the program for specific performance times at australianbluesfestival.com.
Mr McDuff said he hoped to continue to build and improve the Australian Blues Festival in coming years.
"We'll get next week's festival over the line and just see how the public and our audiences receive it," he said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
