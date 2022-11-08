Cr Andy Wood has urged the council to carefully consider when it grants alcohol free zones for public events.
His comments came before councillors agreed to waive the restriction for a section of Belmore Park for the upcoming Pictures in the Park.
The November 26 event will screen Christmas-themed movies from 12 noon to 9pm, and include 'Eat Street,' market stalls, Kids Zone, a candy bar and music.
The sectioned off licensed area would have a dedicated bar open from 5pm to 8pm or 9pm.
The Hume Police District's licensing officer had given in-principle support, subject to a Liquor and Gaming NSW approval, a report stated.
Senior staff said August's inaugural Frostival event in Belmore Park showed the interest and demand for the temporary bar.
Cr Jason Shepherd agreed.
"I think this sort of event - as shown by Frostival - has a lot of good feedback," he said
"It allows adults to be adults in a controlled manner and brings more life into the city. I fully support it."
But Cr Wood argued the waiver applied to a specific event and the type of alcohol served at Frostival was particular to it.
"I think it was fitting for that but but we do need to take care...we don't have an alcohol free zone for every event just because (one) is on," he said.
"I'm not saying this is the case but I do have some reservations, as does Cr (Carol) James. There are pubs and clubs surrounding the park and if people want to duck off and have a drink, they can do so."
Cr Wood, a school teacher, told councillors he wouldn't vote against the waiver but urged them to be "circumspect" about when they applied, especially as the Pictures and Popcorn screened children's movies.
Cr James voted against the move but did not explain her reasons. The Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council mentor has previously advocated the importance of adults reinforcing that alcohol wasn't needed to have a good time. Cr James also chairs the Community Drug Action Team.
But Cr Dan Strickland supported the alcohol free zone.
"History has shown that it doesn't become an out of control alcohol-fuelled event," he said.
Mayor Peter Walker suggested it close at 8pm and be shifted away from the Market Street side so it didn't "inhibit" the Goulburn Soldiers Club business.
The council's events manager, Angela Remington, said Pictures and Popcorn was a chance for locals and visitors to celebrate the start of the festive season.
"We've secured an exciting line-up of activities and entertainment for all to enjoy, as well as a larger LED screen which will allow us to start the event earlier and feature more movies," she said.
The day kicks off with Polar Express screening at noon, followed by The Grinch at 3pm and The Holiday at 7pm.
The Kids' Zone will run from 12pm to 5pm, featuring face painting, a jumping castle, gaming van and rock climbing wall. Santa will also make a special guest appearance.
Local musicians will perform on stage from 5pm to 7pm.
The event is free.
