Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Environment court fines Goulburn waste operator after EPA action

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Common Street waste facility, pictured in 2019, was the subject of neighbour complaints. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The operator of a waste recycling facility at north Goulburn has been convicted and fined for failing to remove stockpiled material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.