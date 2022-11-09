The Gunning Swimming Pool has opened the doors for the 2022 summer season.
The Pool will be open seven days a week from 11am to 6pm - with exceptions for some public holiday closures that will be notified in advance.
The pool now offers EFTPOS with daily admission rates at $6 for adults and $3 for children or seniors / pension concessions.
Spectators and kids under two-years-old are free.
Family passes are available for $15 which includes entry for two adults and three children - additional children are welcome at $3 each.
Season passes are also available:
- Family passes are $165, adults $105 and children $60.
When visiting Council's Swimming Pools, children under the age of 10 must be supervised by a parent or a responsible guardian over the age of 16 years (unless in a supervised activity).
To contact the pool, please ring 02 4845 1056.
