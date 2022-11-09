Goulburn's Day VIEW club members enjoyed a lunch meeting in conjunction with the running of the Melbourne Cup last week.
Around 30 members and guests enjoyed a champagne over lunch with some sweet dessert treats also in the offing.
Fashions were a must and best hat was claimed by Maria Kenk and Helen Wilkins, while best dressed went to Jenette Hill and Michelle Mackie.
Club members enjoyed some sweeps with various winners across the afternoon.
Ms Mackie also took home the lucky door prize and a raffle win. Other winners were Dot McCabe, Carol Olsen, Maria Kenk and Lea Laidler.
The club celebrated its members with birthdays in November, who were Robyn Bolin, Kathy King, Barbara Creese and Judy Coe.
The Club's next social day will be held on November 17 at Goulburn Charcoal Chicken on Auburn Street from 12-12.30pm.
Get your names in to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on November 14.
The VIEW Club will be active selling their major Christmas raffle tickets, with winners to be drawn at the club's Christmas lunch.
"We thank you all for helping to raise money for our club and our learning for life students," a spokeswoman said.
First prize is a Jumbuck four burner barbecue and a meat pack, runner-up will walk away with a Garry Jenkins painting and third place will receive a bath set of towels.
The Christmas lunch will be held on December 1 from 11.30am at the Chisholm Room in the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
"Simplicity will be thetheme and the colours will be silver and blue. Stuart Coe to sing and entertain," the spokeswoman said.
A trading table with many items will be held, and members are asked to bring plenty of change rather than large notes for your purchases, as this will be very helpful and avoid having to have a lot of change available.
A Secret Santa will be held on the day with attending members asked to each bring a gift valued at $10 for this.
"One of the Christmas raffle prizes will be a hamper of Christmas items and we are asking each member to bring a relevant item to put into this. We do appreciate all that our members do to assist the club when asked," she said.
The club said it will be a great day and if you'd like to join in please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on November 28.
You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.