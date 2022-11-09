Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Goulburn's Jewish cemetery hosts ground penetrating radar demonstration

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

History buffs gained an up-close look at modern technology in use at one of Goulburn's oldest cemeteries on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.