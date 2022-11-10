Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Gundary woman, Latesha Campbell, sentenced after driving unlicensed and with meth in system

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A Gundary woman, who drove through flood waters, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to driving disqualified and with methylamphetamine in her system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.