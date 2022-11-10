A Gundary woman, who drove through flood waters, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to driving disqualified and with methylamphetamine in her system.
Latesha Campbell, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving with illicit drugs present in oral fluid at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, November 9.
Police documents revealed officers were monitoring a section of Bungonia Road, that was closed due to flooding, when they noticed Campbell driving towards them at about 3.20pm on August 5, indicating that she had driven through the closed road and floodwater.
According to the documents, police stopped Campbell and she told them her licence was suspended. Campbell was then alcohol and drug tested where she produced a positive detection to methylamphetamine.
Campbell's lawyer, Tracey Annan, told the court that her client had struggled with bouts of depression and abusive relationships throughout her life.
The court heard that on the day of the offence, Campbell had been trying to get away after a serious argument with her partner.
Ms Annan said Campbell had indicated to her that she was ready to change and "too old for this", urging the magistrate to consider a community corrections order with supervision.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said Campbell's argument with her partner did not justify her breaking the law. She was particularly concerned about the offending due to Campbell's decision to drive through floodwaters.
"Roads get closed when it floods for good reason, it's about public safety," she said.
"But you ignored that, just as you ignored the fact you had drugs."
Campbell was given a 12-month community corrections order with supervision and was disqualified from driving for six months.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
