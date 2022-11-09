Goulburn Post
Emergency services attend truck crash south of Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
Man suffers injuries after truck crash south of city

A man has been taken to hospital following a truck crash south of Goulburn.

