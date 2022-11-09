Man suffers injuries after truck crash south of city

A man has been taken to hospital following a truck crash south of Goulburn.
The southbound driver lost control and hit an embankment on the Federal Highway at 8.10am Thursday, police said.
An Ambulance crew also attended the scene, near Crowthers Lane, some 10km south of Goulburn. RFS was not required.
Police said the man, aged in his thirties, was not trapped and was conscious and breathing. He was driving a small refrigerated truck.
Ambulance Media confirmed the male was treated for minor injuries and taken to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance. The truck will be towed.
Traffic was not affected.
