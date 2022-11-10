A parklet has been installed on the corner Market and Auburn Streets at Belmore Park.
Colourful benches and tables joined the solar lighting and revamped electrical pillar which is painted with a fireman in Russell Lane; a reminder of the 2019/20 fires.
The parklet is a $488,210 installation funded by the State Government through a Streets as Shared Spaces grant.
Over the next couple of weeks, Council staff will be working to install furniture on the Corner of Montague and Auburn Streets in Belmore Park to create a 'Café Hub' of tables, chairs, benches and large decorative pot plants.
The community will also see the installation of the blisters and line-marking for a pedestrian crossing on the corner of Market and Auburn Streets and benches installed in the spaces underneath the trees along Auburn Street.
3D chalk art will start to 'pop up' from the 23rd November in Russell Lane and Belmore Park.
Fairy lights will adorn the trees in time for the official opening by Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman on November 26 at noon, coupled with Pictures and Popcorn in the Park.
In December, two 'chill out trees' with bench seating (one disability friendly unit) will be installed at the top of the stairs at Belmore Park.
Council said thanks to the government's help, trialling innovative and creative community street spaces in Goulburn will drive collaborative partnerships, encourage the community to shop locally, create safer walking spaces and increase the night time economy.
