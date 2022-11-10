The Goulburn Golf Club has experienced its largest single injection of funds and improvements thanks to a simple question.
By his own admission, former detective and keen golfer, Matt Casey never wanted to die wondering. So when the course was again smashed by heavy rain in March 2021, the Reserve Land Managers Board member started investigating repair costs.
"I asked Crown Lands whether they would give us some money and found out there was insurance. I did a double take," Mr Casey said.
Twenty-eight years in the NSW Police Force, most of those as a detective, taught him that simple questions often derived valuable information.
Up until then, none of the six-strong board, members or the community knew they could claim insurance. The golf course sits on a floodplain.
The $450,000 to date has not only repaired extensive damage from the March, 2021 and subsequent floods, but mitigated impacts of future events.
Mr Casey's efforts have earned him an Individual Excellence in Crown Land Management Award nomination.
Board secretary, Gail Moroney nominated him, backed by Club president Barry Christoff and volunteer, Michael Deegan.
"I'm chuffed but also a bit embarrassed because everyone did the work," Mr Casey said.
The 2021 deluge damaged 70 per cent of the reserve, including fairways, tees, 28 of the 30 bunkers, 15 greens, the carpark and pathways. The drainage on one fairway was also destroyed and required replacement.
At Crown Lands' request, Mr Casey compiled a report of the damage in conjunction with the course superintendent.
"We identified that almost every bunker was impacted. They'd been scoured out and debris from successive floods had blocked drains. We thought we needed to replace them," Mr Casey said.
Mr Casey also developed a plan for debris removal and extensive restorations, including weed infestations.
Crown Lands initially insisted on like-for-like replacement but the club argued it should 'build back better.'
"When all the quotes came back at $450,000, they thought we were gilding the lily. I said it was fair dinkum," Mr Casey said.
Upon checking, the department agreed it was all reasonable and work soon started.
It was based on two guiding principles; mitigating damage from future floods and employing best practice gold course renovation and design.
Mr Casey said the Board formed a great working relationship with Crown Lands and the loss adjustor. Along the way, they all learnt more about course maintenance.
Mr Christoff's research resulted in the drains being replaced with BunkerDry systems. Each bunker can now drain at 800millilitres/second. Fabric lining was replaced with bunker mat and 1200 tonnes of USGA standard sand was purchased to fill them.
"The beauty is that...it has protected the bunker's integrity. When they get inundated now, it is a much smaller job to repair," Mr Casey said.
"...There has been a heck of a lot of learning, enabling the golf club and committee to plan for the future."
The course has been hit with 13 floods in 21 months, blocking clubhouse access each time. Despite the disruption and further damage from recent floods, most of the work has been completed.
In her nomination, Mrs Moroney said Mr Casey had devoted 15 to 20 hours weekly to the project's management, developed strong and effective working relationships with all parties, and "taken every opportunity to share information" with club members and the community.
"The flood renovation work, so far in excess of $450,000, is in fact the largest single injection of funds into the Reserve since its inception," she wrote.
Mr Casey said the best part was that so many people collaborated on a successful project.
He has been playing golf for 20 years, "progressing from dreadful to pretty hopeless."
"I just love being around golf and the course," he said.
Mr Casey is up against three other finalists in the category. The winner will be announced at a gala dinner at Leura Resort on Friday, November 25.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
