The Innovation in Ag conference and gala dinner has been postponed.
The major event held by Regional Development Australia - Southern Inland, was set to run in Goulburn on November 25, but RDASI has made the difficult decision to postpone.
Organisers said the program was set to educate, inspire and influence, with expert speakers from across the country and local farming legends, sharing the stage in Goulburn.
"We have listened to the market and made this decision based on the experiences our farming sector is currently going through," a spokesperson said.
"Last week's catastrophic flooding in our region, the concern over a new COVID-19 variant, the recent federal budget announcement, another rise in interest rates, the increased cost of fuel and feed and high inflation levels across the economy have challenged every element of this event."
RDASI said it had worked tirelessly over the past three months to bring together an incredible conference agenda including expert speakers, industry sponsors, our charity partner in Rural Aid including amazing donated auction items.
"We believe RDA Southern Inland constructed a winning formula, but the timing just doesn't seem right given the circumstances our Ag sector is dealing with in our region," the spokesperson said.
RDASI CEO Carisa Wells said they were working to lock in a new date.
"RDA Southern Inland will not be deterred by these setbacks and planning has already commenced for an event in 2023 to celebrate the contribution farmers make to the economy and to provide them an opportunity to come together, network and catch up," Ms Wells said.
Ms Wells emphasised the hard decision was made while looking forward to announcing RDASI's plans for 2023.
RDASI thanked the sponsors and supporters of the Ag Day as well as the speakers for their understanding.
"We are looking forward to working again towards a superior event next year," the spokesperson said.
