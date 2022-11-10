A small bunch of riders made their way out to Breadalbane on Wednesday, November 9 for a handicap race.
A strong tailwind pushed the riders up the Cullen Range to the turnaround point just down from the rail bridge.
Mark Sutchbury, Zac Hulm from the Southern Highlands Cycle Club and Peter Jackson were first through the turn and faced a challenging headwind on the return leg.
The leaders had a handy lead on the return climb to the rail bridge as the four minute group of Gavin Moroney and Chris Berry raced toward the turnaround with Glen Apps not far behind.
The scratch riders, Wayne Bensley, Shannon Apps and Jason Cook, off seven minutes while working together well were finding it difficult to bridge the gap to the leading riders.
Gavin Moroney and Chris Berry swapped off turns into the headwind and managed to haul in Peter Jackson.
The leading riders, Zac Hulm and Mark Stutchbury continued to ride strongly and while the chasers, Chris Berry and Gavin Moroney, had them in sight they were unable to bridge the gap.
Zac Hulm finished with a strong sprint to take out the victory with Mark Stutchbury second and Chris Berry a fast finishing third.
On Wednesday, November 16, racing is on Windellama Road for a handicap.
Sign on is at the corner of Brisbane Grove and Windellama Roads from 6pm with racing at 6.30pm. New riders are welcome.
