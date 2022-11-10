Goulburn Post
Donations at Woolies helps OzHarvest to provide millions of meals

Updated November 10 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 1:26pm
OzHarvest CEO Ronni Kahn says more people need support than ever with hopes to provide seven-million meals this holiday period.

Woolworths Goulburn and OzHarvest are partnering with local communities this Christmas to help raise the equivalent of 7 million meals for those in need as food insecurity continues to grow across Australia.

