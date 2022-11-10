Woolworths Goulburn and OzHarvest are partnering with local communities this Christmas to help raise the equivalent of 7 million meals for those in need as food insecurity continues to grow across Australia.
The ambitious goal of $3.5 million has been set for the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, with Goulburn and Southern Tablelands Woolworths customers able to support vulnerable Australians by simply rounding up their supermarket shop to the nearest dollar while in store, or by adding a 50 cent token to their basket between now and December 25.
This year's OzHarvest Christmas Appeal comes as recent reports show that over half of food insecure households had someone in paid work, while in a typical month, 337,000 households in NSW and the ACT receive assistance from food relief organisations.
OzHarvest delivers fresh and nutritious food to more than 1,800 charities that help feed people who are affected by food insecurity. 61 per cent of the charities that receive OzHarvest food have seen an increase in demand in the last six months.
Sarah De La Mare, Woolworths' head of community and sponsorships said: "We know many Australians will do it tough this festive season after what has been another challenging year, and we are committed to helping feed those in Goulburn and Southern Tablelands who are in need through our long term partnership with OzHarvest".
"Together we've been providing food relief to local Aussie communities for more than 10 years. Thanks to our annual financial commitment, donation of surplus food from stores and the generous support of our customers, OzHarvest has been able to deliver millions of meals to vulnerable Australians."
She said each donation of a little change could help build to a huge difference for people that need it.
OzHarvest founder and CEO Ronni Kahn said it was heart-breaking to know how many Aussies are struggling.
"There are so many new people that need our help and the charities we support say over a third of their clients are seeking food relief for the first time, families with children are hit the hardest," Ms Kahn said.
"The incredible level of generosity that comes from Goulburn and their customers allows OzHarvest to go that extra mile, delivering more food to those who need it most. Our impact goes way beyond the meals we deliver, offering comfort and hope, especially at this tough time of year."
To support the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, Goulburn and Southern Tablelands Woolworths customers can simply add a 50 cent token to their order either in-store or online, or alternatively can also choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar while shopping in-store.
Over the last seven years, Woolworths has raised $11 million dollars for OzHarvest.
Each week, OzHarvest also collects more than 140,000 kilograms of surplus food from more than 580 local Woolworths stores, to achieve the total goal of delivering 60 million meals over 11 years to Australians in need.
For more information on how to support the OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, please visit www.woolworths.com.au/shop/discover/community/ozharvest
