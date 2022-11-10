Following a successful inaugural Luke McCue Memorial Cup this year, it will be back for another year.
The second installment will come to life at Rugby Park on Saturday, March 18.
McCue was a wonderful young person who made a huge impact on the people who knew him.
He was tragically killed in a single vehicle accident as a result of driver fatigue in December of 2020.
The first event saw over 120 social rugby sevens players participate in the morning games followed by the afternoon trial match between the Goulburn Dirty Reds and the Crookwell Dogs.
Gate takings, auction and raffle proceeds laid the foundation for Goulburn Rugby Club Players Fund, in the event that a player was injured during the regular rugby season.
In 2023, these funds will be gifted to the Crookwell Rugby Club Players Fund.
The format will change to include the trial match between the Reds and Dogs in the morning followed by the social rugby sevens rounds.
All codes of sport are welcome to participate in the day.
The committee wishes to thank the 2022 sponsors and invite sponsors to come on board for 2023. Sponsorship includes Platinum and Gold packages.
A platinum package costs $500 and includes:
A gold package costs $250 and includes:
Businesses and individuals looking to sponsor the day can access the sponsorship form via by emailing the committee at memorialday.committee@gmail.com.
Event and player registration details will be forthcoming.
This event is a great way to unite the Goulburn and Crookwell communities in the name of rugby and the tragic loss of young people from the rugby community.
