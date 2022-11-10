Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Rugby Park to host second installment of Luke McCue Memorial Cup

By Glenda McCue
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Luke McCue Memorial Cup event was a big success. Picture by Burney Wong.

Following a successful inaugural Luke McCue Memorial Cup this year, it will be back for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.