Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn's Mulwaree High School students celebrate Year 12 formal

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They arrived in vintage vehicles and giant tractors and turned heads with their colourful clothes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.