They arrived in vintage vehicles and giant tractors and turned heads with their colourful clothes.
Up to 90 Year 12 Mulwaree High students marked the end of their school days at a formal on Thursday night.
The cohort gathered for photos at Belmore Park with family and friends ahead of a dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club.
Student, Jessica Williams, said the class was one of the largest, with 200 children when they started in Year 7.
ALSO READ:
"We get along and have great discussions. We may disagree on things but at the end of the day, we're a great group," she said.
Like most, she was pleased to have the HSC out of the way.
"We had good teachers helping us but (ultimately) it comes down to the work you put in," she said.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.