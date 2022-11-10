Sir Rod Stewart has announced his upcoming Australian Tour and Centennial Vineyards, Bowral is firmly on his radar.
Joining him in Bowral is special guest star, and 'Girls just want to have fun' singer Cyndi Lauper.
Australia and New Zealand's very own Jon Stevens will also be joining him on stage.
The legendary singer will make a welcome return to a day on the green, and is set to perform on Sunday April 2 at Centennial Vineyards.
Sir Rod Steward will perform a massive two hour set from his vast catalogue of hits, while Cyndi Lauper will take the stage for an hour, playing all of her most- loved songs.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday November 17, at 1.00 pm local time from Ticketmaster with the a day on the green and AAMI members' pre-sale beginning Tuesday November 15, at 11.00 am local time.
Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes an incredible 27 Top 40 hits in Australia, including four number one singles, plus seven number one albums.
His remarkable achievements also include 10 number one albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the UK, plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the US.
Sir Rod's performances will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as tracks from his 2021 album The Tears Of Hercules, his 31st studio album.
In the album's sleeve note, Stewart says he was very proud of the album.
"I've never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year," he writes.
Cyndi Lauper is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales of more than 50 million.
Icon, global superstar, singer, songwriter, actress, activist and Broadway musical writer, her iconic voice, influential punk glamour and infectious live shows catapulted her to stardom in the early '80s.
She has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, seven
American Video Awards, 18 MTV Awards, as well as being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Acclaimed rock singer Jon Stevens will round out the guest performances. Jon was already a star in New Zealand when he relocated to Australia in 1981.
In Australia, he found fame fronting Noiseworks, who had four Top 10 albums and 12 Top 50 singles, including the classics No Lies, Take Me Back, Touch and Hot Chilli Woman.
Jon then fronted INXS for more than three years, which included a gig at the Sydney Olympics' closing ceremony, and has had huge success as a solo artist with his powerhouse vocals and electrifying live shows.
All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: www.rodstewart.com and www.livenation.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.