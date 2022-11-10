Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Appeal to locate missing Yass teen Rachael Widdows

Updated November 11 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Widdows was last seen in Yass on November 7. Picture from NSW Police Force Facebook

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate girl missing from the Southern Tablelands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.