Police are appealing for public assistance to locate girl missing from the Southern Tablelands.
Rachael Widdows, aged 13, was last seen getting on a bus on Grampian Street, Yass, about 3.30pm on November 7.
When she did not return home, officers from The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Rachael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about between 180-185cm tall, of thin build, and with light brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded jumper and black tracksuit pants with white stripes.
Anyone with information on Rachael's whereabouts is urged to contact Yass police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
