Crash closes Tarago road north of Bungendore

Updated November 11 2022 - 9:53am, first published 7:52am
NSW Police remain on site at a crash north of Bungendore which has closed Tarago Road in both directions.

Tarago Road is closed in both directions north of Bungendore following a motor vehicle accident early on November 11.

Local News

