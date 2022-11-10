Tarago Road is closed in both directions north of Bungendore following a motor vehicle accident early on November 11.
Bungendore RFS said that emergency services had attended the crash with the road blocked in both directions about 10km north of Bungendore.
NSW Ambulance said it was a single vehicle crash around 4am where paramedics treated the male passenger at the scene before he was taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
The male driver was taken to Queanbeyan Hospital for mandatory testing. He is currently assisting with inquiries at Queanbeyan Police Station.
Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene which is being examined by officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Southbound traffic should use the Goulburn Rd through to the Kings Hwy. The Road will be closed for the foreseeable future. Avoid the area.
NSW Police remain on scene.
For further updates on the road conditions please go to livetraffic.com
Anyone with information, or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage, are urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
