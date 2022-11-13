Convoy For Kids Goulburn is a registered charity that raises money to help kids with cancer or severe disabilities. The Convoy Day is their biggest annual fundraising event. A convoy of trucks assembles at the Gateway Service Station at 11am and makes their way through the city of Goulburn along Sloane Street at around 12pm. The planned route will see the convoy drive about five kilometres. It's a much-needed escape for enthusiasts and supporters alike. This year the convoy will attempt the world record for the largest parade of trucks. At the conclusion of the convoy there will be the Convoy For Kids Goulburn Carnival Day, which is an event not to be missed. Bluey (and Bingo) will perform live on stage, with meet and greets also available for attendees to book. There will be local acts, displays, carnival rides and amusements, markets with twilight stalls, plus heaps of great prizes to be won. The event culminates in a twilight concert, featuring country rock group Hurricane Fall. Entry is free for kids under 18, which includes carnival rides. Adult tickets cost $20. The Convoy for Kids is on Saturday, November 19 between 11am and 9pm at Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 0408 872 832 or email info@convoyforkidsgoulburn.com.au.