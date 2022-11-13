This is the 25th annual event, and a showcase of the very best emerging and established blues talent. The lineup includes some of the best local and interstate acts from across Australia, with stars like Owen Campbell and The Cosmic People, Sultana Southwell and Roulette and The SunBears. Visiting acts include Minnie Marks, The Marvellous Hearts and amazing new talent Chloe Kay and The Crusade. Thirty incredible acts will take the stage over three days at venues around Goulburn. Performance venues include the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club, Goulburn Workers Club, the Goulburn Club and the Hume Conservatorium. The Australian Blues Music Festival is on Friday, November 18 between 5pm and 11pm, Saturday, November 19 between 10am and 11pm and Sunday, November 20 between 10am and 10pm. For tickets and info phone 0435 725 550 or email scott@ausnationalevents.com.au.
The biannual library book sale at Goulburn Mulwaree Library is back. Quality secondhand items are available for sale, including fiction, non-fiction, large print, audiobooks, children's books, and more. Everything costs $2 or you can fill a bag for $10. The book sale is open during normal library hours from Monday, November 14 until Saturday, November 19 at Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4435.
Develop skills in composition and perspective, which is essential to creating the illusion of three-dimensional form on a two-dimensional flat surface. In this class you will explore how different viewpoints affect linear perspective and horizon position. You will also use vanishing lines to create depth and perspective. Work from a range of subject matter and incorporate these rules of perspective. Take inspiration from Renaissance artists including Giotto, Raphael and Botticelli and explore the traditional medium of egg tempera to create luminous paintings. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, November 15 between 9.30am and 12pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
Draw your favourite buildings and make prints from sketches. Draw and then transfer the design onto a relief or intaglio print medium. Explore lino, woodcut and etching, and learn the basics of drawing. Learn how to transfer to lino and then cut a plate and produce your print. From here some people will choose to focus on woodcut methods while others will move to etching. For the intaglio method ink is used to fill the lines. Try all methods or develop one technique. Be introduced to different tools and explore the cutting techniques applicable to your design. The next class is on Saturday, November 19. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 10am and 1pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, November 18 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
Draw your favourite buildings and make prints from sketches. Draw and then transfer the design onto a relief or intaglio print medium. Explore lino, woodcut and etching, and learn the basics of drawing. Learn how to transfer to lino and then cut a plate and produce your print. From here some people will choose to focus on woodcut methods while others will move to etching. For the intaglio method ink is used to fill the lines. Try all methods or develop one technique. Be introduced to different tools and explore the cutting techniques applicable to your design. The next class is on Saturday, November 17. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 10am and 1pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
A monthly session of Celtic music open to people of all levels of musicianship. Numbers are limited 18 people in the Durack Room at the Goulburn Club. However, a further 15 places are available in an adjacent room that has a video/sound connection. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members but people have the option to signup or renew their membership on arrival. The next event is on Friday, November 18 at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Everyone's favourite emu Edward has gone missing. The keepers are in hot pursuit, hunting high and low to locate their much-loved feathered attraction. Edward stays one step ahead. He is convinced that the other animals in the zoo are having more fun as he flits from seal pool to lion's den in search of the perfect habitat. The lonely emu is convinced the grass is greener elsewhere until that is, he meets Edwina the Emu. The award-winning Monkey Baa team brings to the stage the classic Australia tale of two emus searching for their identity. With exceptional, world-class puppetry, a beautiful original score and inventive storytelling, the hilarious and tender story of the two emus leads them to discover that the best thing you can be is you. Edward the Emu is at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Friday, November 18 between 10.30am and 12pm. For tickets contact the box office on 4823 4999 or email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, November 19. Visit the website for more information.
Convoy For Kids Goulburn is a registered charity that raises money to help kids with cancer or severe disabilities. The Convoy Day is their biggest annual fundraising event. A convoy of trucks assembles at the Gateway Service Station at 11am and makes their way through the city of Goulburn along Sloane Street at around 12pm. The planned route will see the convoy drive about five kilometres. It's a much-needed escape for enthusiasts and supporters alike. This year the convoy will attempt the world record for the largest parade of trucks. At the conclusion of the convoy there will be the Convoy For Kids Goulburn Carnival Day, which is an event not to be missed. Bluey (and Bingo) will perform live on stage, with meet and greets also available for attendees to book. There will be local acts, displays, carnival rides and amusements, markets with twilight stalls, plus heaps of great prizes to be won. The event culminates in a twilight concert, featuring country rock group Hurricane Fall. Entry is free for kids under 18, which includes carnival rides. Adult tickets cost $20. The Convoy for Kids is on Saturday, November 19 between 11am and 9pm at Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 0408 872 832 or email info@convoyforkidsgoulburn.com.au.
Expand your skills with regular drawing exercises on a variety of subject matter. Develop your observational skills through guided exercises and investigate a range of media with the approach of research rather than perfection. Increase your confidence in drawing and learn how to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Explore new combinations of media to create new effects and get out of your comfort zone. It's at 205 Auburn Street Goulburn on Tuesday, November 15 between 1pm and 3.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
Come and meet Mat, who is a local hairdresser with 35 years' experience. Mat will demonstrate and teach basic techniques to help style your child's hair in a simple, fun and creative way. Participants will be taught braiding, plaiting and twisting hair and will have the chance to enjoy a beverage or two to celebrate International Men's Day. This free event is at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 19 between 3pm and 5.30pm. It's an adults only event and bookings are required. Phone 4823 4435 or email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, November 19. This event is the Frank Nicastri memorial, which is proudly sponsored by Auto One Goulburn. It will be an action packed night with super sedans, wingless sprints, fender benders and junior sedans. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road, Goulburn on Saturday, November 19 between 4pm and 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713 or email tk.kactus@bigpond.com.
The success of the Australian Blues Bros Show is in its ability to entertain people of all ages. It's an action packed, fun-filled, fully choreographed show, with all your favourite songs including Sweet Home Chicago, Shake A Tailfeather and Rawhide. The show is scripted and choreographed, and will have the audience dancing in the aisles. For 15 years this show has toured all over Australia in major clubs, theatres and internationally acclaimed venues across Asia and the Pacific. This will be a memorable night for the audience to experience one of Australia's best ever tribute acts. The Australian Blues Bros Show is at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 19 between 8pm and 10pm. For tickets phone the box office on 4823 4999 or email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, November 20 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.
At the Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society poultry auctions there is an extensive range available, which includes a wide range of waterfowl, plus the sale of equipment like incubators, feeders and carry boxes. Buyers should bring boxes, cages or other suitable containers to transport birds home after purchase. The auction starts at 9am and no late entries will be accepted. It's on Sunday, November 20 at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road, Goulburn between 7am and 5pm. Phone 0407 402 053 or email goulburnpoultry@gmail.com.
Head to Pheasant Wood Circuit for an endurance event like no other. The Deputy four hour endurance race is exclusively for 1986 to 2007 vehicle models. It's set over eight rounds with a minimum of three drivers per vehicle. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title. Come and enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends. Facilities on track include a café, undercover seating area, family and dog friendly environment, wheelchair access, a viewing platform, parking and private booths. Spectators are welcome at no charge. It's on Sunday, November 20 at Pheasant Wood Circuit on Prairie Oak Road, Marulan between 7.30am and 4pm. Phone 4841 1422 or email fun@pheasantwood.com.au.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, November 20 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice to join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs or tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bloom is back with a second chapter to her popular Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt songbook. This new show features fan favourites plus a bunch of new hits. This incredible songbook has been handpicked by Bloom for an unforgettable evening. Celebrate Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt with this Australian vocal powerhouse. The show is on Saturday, November 19 at Goulburn District Workers Club. Phone 4821 3355.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
