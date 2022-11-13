Goulburn Post
The 25th annual Australian Blues Music Festival comes to town

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 10:30am
The Australian Blues Music Festival is held across Goulburn from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.

Australian Blues Music Festival

Enjoy live music

This is the 25th annual event, and a showcase of the very best emerging and established blues talent. The lineup includes some of the best local and interstate acts from across Australia, with stars like Owen Campbell and The Cosmic People, Sultana Southwell and Roulette and The SunBears. Visiting acts include Minnie Marks, The Marvellous Hearts and amazing new talent Chloe Kay and The Crusade. Thirty incredible acts will take the stage over three days at venues around Goulburn. Performance venues include the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club, Goulburn Workers Club, the Goulburn Club and the Hume Conservatorium. The Australian Blues Music Festival is on Friday, November 18 between 5pm and 11pm, Saturday, November 19 between 10am and 11pm and Sunday, November 20 between 10am and 10pm. For tickets and info phone 0435 725 550 or email scott@ausnationalevents.com.au.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

