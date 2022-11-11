Little Coen-James Fletcher clutched his Legacy bear with a fervour reserved only for Remembrance Day.
The youngster, wearing a poppy on his chest, had insisted that his mum, Talia, take him to the Rocky Hill commemoration.
"He loves coming every year and brings his bear," she said.
Coen-James was one of the youngest people at the moving commemoration on Friday. Up to 100 people attended the service, hosted by the Goulburn RSL Sub Branch.
Grant Thomson and his father, Donald, attend every Anzac and Remembrance Day together. They paid tribute to Donald's father, John Thomson, who served in the Queensland Cameron Highlanders. He was captured in the September, 1918 Battle of Saint Quentin and was mentioned in despatches for his service.
Donald also served National Service's 3rd battalion from 1959.
Remembrance Day marks the end of World War One and the signing of the armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
In his address, Goulburn Sub Branch president, Mal Ritchie said thousands lost their lives during the war, among them 60,000 Australian service personnel.
"Many thousands more were wounded in body and mind," he said.
"During the war and at its end, survivors returned home to a country both grateful for their service and traumatised by the enormous cost. The dead lay in cemeteries and unmarked graves around the world, from New Britain in the southwest Pacific, to Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, the Sinai, Palestine and the United Kingdom.
"But nowhere on earth do Australia's war dead lie in greater numbers than in the soil of western Belgium and France."
In 1997, Governor-General, Sir William Deane issued a proclamation declaring November 11 as Remembrance Day.
Mr Ritchie said memorials throughout the country, including Goulburn's Rocky Hill, honoured those who died and served.
"As we pause on Remembrance Day, our thoughts turn to war's enormous cost and the toll it takes, not only for those who fall, but all who serve," he said.
Mayor Peter Walker, councillors, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, Louise Clegg, representing her husband, Hume MP Angus Taylor, Jason Shepherd, representing Labor Senator Deb O'Neill, Goulburn Police Inspector Matt Hinton and acting Goulburn Correctional Centre governor, Stuart Lyle were among those who attended the commemoration.
Goulburn Air Cadets Squadron 325 formed the catafalque party, while Goulburn Pipes and Drums members played The Lament.
The service ended with wreath laying and The Last Post.
Mr Ritchie said he was pleased with the turnout and said Rocky Hill was the 'natural choice' for the commemoration.
