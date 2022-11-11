Getting your groove back: 5 tips for getting out of a life rut

We all go through periods of life where we feel we are stuck in a rut. Perhaps your job isn't as fulfilling as it once was, or your relationship seems to be more lacklustre than it is invigorating. Things that used to excite you start to feel less interesting.



You're doing the same old things, but it doesn't seem like you are actually getting anywhere. The truth is, lots of people experience these feelings at many different points of life, and there is nothing to be ashamed about if you find yourself struggling to climb out of a current life rut.

Sure, these feelings can be frustrating, but luckily, there are a myriad of things that you can do to not only figure out why you're stuck, but also learn how to get motivated and excited about life again. In this article, we explore 5 signs you're stuck in a life rut, along with 5 effective ways of getting out of it.



By making some positive and meaningful changes, you'll be well on your way to rediscovering your passion and zest for life. Read on to find out more.

5 Signs you're stuck in a rut

You're lacking in energy

If you're struggling to get out of bed or engage in your usual daily activities as a result of low energy levels, you may very well be stuck in a rut. Can't seem to get to the gym, let alone make use of your home gym equipment that has been collecting dust? Rather stay under the covers all day long instead of going outside or meeting up with friends? Many of these common feelings are often a sign of low motivation, mood and general lack of energy.

Your favourite hobbies and activities no longer interest you

When you're in an emotional rut and feeling down, it is not uncommon to lose interest in hobbies and activities that you were once so very passionate and excited about. If your favourite TV show is no longer cutting it or your much loved passion for painting seems to exhaust you more than invigorate you, you may very well be suffering an emotional rut and you must interrupt these damaging patterns before they steal your dreams.

You feel unfulfilled

Has that job, opportunity, relationship or friendship that once filled you with glee and excitement recently turned into something dull and unfulfilling? Perhaps you want to try new things and meet new people, but you don't know where to begin. In reality, most people feel a little unfulfilled at some point in their life, but if you feel unsatisfied and unhappy about your life on a daily basis, then it's time to make a change.

You stay in your comfort zone

Are you usually someone who enjoys challenging yourself and pushing past your comfort zone? Do you find yourself simply accepting things as they are or resigning yourself to your life as it is? Once full of zest for life, you may now simply be existing with a sense that you're not living up to your full potential. If you seem to be spending too much time in your comfort zone recently, you may be in need of a simple reset to get you excited about life again.

You feel jealous of others

Do you scroll through Instagram, envying the lives of others? If you find that you're beginning to feel jealous of other people and their seemingly perfect lives, you may very well be stuck in a life rut. The truth is, jealousy is sparked by not feeling content about some aspect of yourself or your situation. To combat these negative feelings, it is important to trace it back to its source and find ways to motivate yourself to achieve your ambitions, dreams and goals.

5 Tips for getting out of a life rut

Acknowledge the situation

The first and most important step to getting out of a life rut is to accept and acknowledge the situation you find yourself in. The truth is that it is perfectly normal for people to feel unfulfilled, unmotivated and unhappy at certain points in life. Accepting how you feel and acknowledging the validity of your emotions is key to making positive change. Denial on the other hand, will just have you spinning through the same cycle, prolonging your dissatisfaction and distress.



Moral of the story: Understanding and accepting that you are in a life rut and that it won't last forever is a key component that will enable you to make meaningful changes in your life. Have compassion for yourself and let go of self-judgement - the important thing is that you're addressing the problem now.

Create healthy habits

It is not uncommon to ignore your needs and wellbeing when you are stuck in a life rut. Have you been eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep? If you answered a resounding 'no' to any one of those questions, it's time to start creating healthy habits to get you out of your rut.



Improve your diet. Find a form of exercise you enjoy. Go outside. Practice gratitude. Engage in self-care routines. There are so many small changes you can make to your lifestyle to transform your life for the better. Start small and work your way up until you're living a healthy lifestyle that will fuel your brain and body, and propel you toward your goals and ambitions.

Talk to a trusted friend or family member

Sometimes, all you need to get out of a life rut is a kind and listening ear. If you've recently felt low, troubled or unmotivated, one of the best things you can do is confide in a trusted friend or family member, or seek the help of a therapist or psychologist. Talking about your struggles and problems is a fantastic way of releasing pent up feelings and finding new solutions to alleviate negative feelings.



Always remember that you don't have to go through things alone - if you reach out, people are ready and willing to help you. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help when you need it.

Top Tip: If you don't think you can discuss the problem with anyone you know, you can always call a confidential telephone counselling service.

Do something different

The best way to get out of a comfort-zone rut is to try doing something different. This may be as simple as joining a local gym that helps you get out of the house, or as complex as signing up for a half-marathon. If you are bored with your life, embrace spontaneity.



Forget about careful planning and excuses - go out, try something new and enjoy your life. Whether it's taking a new route to work or signing up for a class, exploring the world around you can add much needed zest to your life. Say yes to new experiences and don't be afraid to do the unexpected.

Set small, achievable goals

Whatever problems you face, realistic thinking and setting achievable goals can help you find effective methods of solving them. Pick something that you think you might like to pursue, such as a new hobby or ambition and set small, achievable goals that are attainable and much more likely to help you stay motivated over time. At the end of the day, setting goals that are specific and measurable can transform your habits, your mindset, your confidence, and your daily actions.

Recognising when you need more help

Oftentimes, a life rut is just that - a rut. However, if you find yourself in a permanent state of apathy, disinterest and low mood, we highly recommend getting in touch with an experienced psychologist or counsellor. Living with persistent depressive disorder (or dysthymia), can often feel like being trapped in a rut that you simply cannot escape. These symptoms can significantly impact your daily life and result in losing the ability to feel pleasure in the things you once enjoyed.

It is so important to reach out for help if you think you may be suffering from a mental health condition, and remember that help is just a phone call away:

LifeLine: 13 11 141

Beyond Blue: 1 (300) 22 4636

The Samaritans: 135 247

Climbing out of a mental rut may seem like a challenging task, but with a little effort, you can add a sense of novelty, adventure, and excitement back into your life. We hope that this article has given you the little boost of motivation you need to get yourself out of this rut and get back on track. As always, if you need help, don't be afraid or ashamed to reach out to a trusted source.