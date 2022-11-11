The inaugural country cup match was held on Saturday, November 5 between Hibo Gold and Hibo Green in memory of Hibo Cricket Club member Jason 'Country' Maberly who passed away in the off season.
Maberly made quite an impact when he first came to the club's attention in 2013 as a wild, energetic Crookwell lad who literally threw himself off his feet bowling as fast as possible.
He started in third grade and quickly moved up to seconds and was a welcome addition to the first grade team, but as he struggled to achieve the results he wanted, he lost that competitive interest.
He began looking for the social side of cricket which he found in 2019/2020 when he joined the third grade Hibo Gold team.
He had his demons, alcohol and fast bikes, which on many occasion resulted in injuries that he would push through.
A dislocated shoulder, missing skin from a fall, a lost kit bag somewhere on Crookwell Road, were all misadventures players heard about on the sidelines.
He had a habit of disappearing off during the batting innings to sit in the car with his parents Bill and Jan, who were proudly watching him play.
They were in attendance to help kick off our first intraclub challenge for the Country Cup.
Hibo Green, playing with only eight players after two players pulled out late, won the toss and chose to bat.
Brodie Walker claimed an early scalp while Martin Smithers kept it tight. With the change of bowlers, Adam Wilson found the ball in his slot and started to score freely.
Boundaries were proving to be premium shots as the damp Todkill Oval quickly pulled up anything hit high in the air.
Just as Wilson started to hit his stride, Owen Smithers hit his and went through the gate of Wilson and enticed a scooped shot from Robert Ings.
Cooper Roberts was tasked with the responsibility of the final 10 overs, and with the support of Morgan Rees and Clem Rees, pushed the score from 3/48 to 6/90 against some tight bowling from Glenn Taylor and Grant Norton.
Gold started conservatively against some accurate bowling from Roberts and Ings.
Roberts claimed an early wicket and the run rate climbed towards a run a ball but with a change of bowling, Gold found scoring came more easily.
James Kent started to accelerate but Morgan flummoxed him with length and he was stranded coming down the wicket.
A rush of cheap wickets then brought the game alive at 6/55 off 14 overs.
Gold still had batting on their bench, but run rate was a concern.
Dave Smith and Walker set about maximising their output and kept the score ticking over before two superb running efforts on the soft outfield by Roberts saw them both out in the 17th over with 74 runs on the board.
Near the end of the innings, Martin sensed the need to respond but was outdone by a Dumindu special that dipped and struck the base of off stump.
With 10 needed, Roberts gave the batsmen nothing to work with, helping Green to a five run win.
