Goulburn's Hibo Cricket Club remember Jason Maberly with Country Cup

By Hibo Cricket Club
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 6:30pm
The inaugural Hibo Cricket Club country cup match was a success. Picture supplied.

The inaugural country cup match was held on Saturday, November 5 between Hibo Gold and Hibo Green in memory of Hibo Cricket Club member Jason 'Country' Maberly who passed away in the off season.

