"If you look at the photographs, no two of those people would be able to sit down and agree on every single aspect of their opinions, but they all want to see Goulburn succeed."
That's what former NSW Police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys said about those featured in Belmore Park's newest addition Portraits on Main.
The exhibition, created by Tina Milson, contains over 100 portraits of Goulburn's quiet achievers who have worked hard behind the scenes for many years, but do not seek recognition for their good deeds.
READ ALSO:
Mrs Milson's masterclass was officially opened on Saturday, November 12 and she said the feedback she received was extraordinary.
"The satisfaction for me is seeing people enjoy the park and to enjoy what the town has to offer," she said.
"It's so heartening to see people love those photos."
She was also extremely grateful to those who agreed to have their photo taken.
"Imagine people who don't want be in a photo," Mrs Milson said.
"They receive a call from me, but don't know me.
"They love to make a difference in the community, are very humble and want to go under the radar.
"Well you're looking 110 of those people.
"I don't how it worked, but eventually, I would get somebody's trust and the rest is history."
Mrs Milson said she still had plenty of portraits to put up, but would do so in another exhibition next year.
Mr Worboys, whose portrait was also on show, opened the exhibition and explained what Goulburn meant to him.
"My family have been here for more the 20 years now and we've learnt that you can easily become a person that is valued and welcomed in the community," he said.
"If you look among the photographs, there is representation from so much in our history and you can see things in there that make a community so strong like Goulburn is.
"You don't get to bounce out of disasters like COVID-19 and the floods or get through some of the personal tragedies we all have without having people sitting next to you, coming along, keeping you up and making you realise you can be a part of your small community."
Mr Worboys said that if it wasn't for people who cared about the community, Goulburn wouldn't have brilliant facilities like the new Performing Arts Centre, the hospital and the Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
"You can build all that infrastructure, but they all have something in common," he said.
"All of those things turn on the back of people who want to use those facilities, have influence, are passionate and have the desire to build something."
For all the portraits and stories about the subjects, go to https://www.portraitsonmain.com/.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.