As Gunning reels after a once-in-a-lifetime flood, a Baroque concert will offer some musical reprieve for classical lovers.
John Ma, who specialises in Baroque music, will lead a performance at the the Gunning Shire Hall on Sunday, November 20 at 2pm.
Mr Ma has worked with significant ensembles around the world including the Bach Collegium of Japan, Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Academia Montis Regalis, Pinchgut Opera and many more.
He will lead Canberra's String Symphony Orchestra, Musica da Camera, for a special concert titled 'All Baroque'. The concert will feature enchanting pieces by Heinrich Bach, Muffat, Telemann and Vivaldi.
Sections of Gunning's main street flooded and several businesses were inundated causing significant damage on October 31; the town is still recovering.
The Merino Cafe, the Telegraph Hotel and Gunning Service Centre were among those hardest hit.
However, at least two of the town's three cafes will be open on the day of the concert for those wanting to enjoy pre-concert dining.
Gunning's cultural scene has been in the spotlight recently after professional pianists Arnan Wiesel and Katrina Rivera performed at the Gunning Courtroom's official opening. Gunning's Coronation Theatre also received more than $498,000 in funding for urgent renovations.
John Ma's visit marks another exciting music offering with tickets available through https://www.trybooking.com/CDNXC (Fees apply) or contact 0429 906 834 or gunningfocusgroup@gmail.com.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
