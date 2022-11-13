Rohan Fleming has taken out the 31st edition of the annual Allan Cramp and Clem Rowe Memorial shoot.
He was crowned the overall high gun champion at the Goulburn Clay Target Club on Sunday, November 13.
READ ALSO:
Committee member Frazer Roberts and five time winner said Cramp and Rowe were two loved members of the club who passed away over 15 years ago.
"They were both decent shooters, but Cramp was probably a better shot," Roberts said.
"Rowe was our bar manager, so he had a very important role back in those days."
Shooters came from all over the state, including Boorowa, the North and South Coast, Orange and Sydney.
Less participants took part in this year's edition as it was the club's first major event since COVID-19.
A storm was also expected, but it never came.
Other winners on the day were Josh Corlet in the junior high gun category, Sharon Shorrock in the ladies high gun and Giulio Serafin in the veteran high gun.
The day wouldn't have been possible without the help of the sponsors Goulburn Fish and Shoot, Goulburn Engineering, Chris Weekes Motorcycles, Tefco Trailers, Antony and Edwards Real Estate, J and A Geotech Testing and Woolworths for supplying the bread.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.