The Goulburn Group couldn't agree more with Stan Moore of "Stop Gundary Solar Farm" who said in a recent letter that The Goulburn Group (TGG) should be able to agree that Lightsource BP, which wants to build the project, be required to give an upfront financial assurance about the decommissioning and remediation of the solar farm at the end of its useful life.
We fully agree, and we always have.
The Goulburn Group does believe that such an assurance should be an absolute condition for the project to go ahead.
We also are arguing that a project of this size should include very significant benefits for the Goulburn community, including jobs, contracts for local businesses, training, sholarships, electricity price discounts and a community benefit fund that provides ongoing support for activities such as sport, recreation and the arts.
There are many good examples of such benefits from which we as a community can take a lead.
Most importantly, while we endorse projects such as this as a crucial way of reducing our reliability on climate-destroying, coal- and gas-fuelled electricity, we believe that the concerns of people like Mr and Mrs Moore on neighbouring properties need to be addressed by the company through a variety of means.
As an example, any loss of amenity some neighbours might suffer will have to be appropriately compensated by the company.
While I do agree that the potholes need to be fixed, the public in general need to take some responsibility, and drive to conditions.
The potholes need to be signed appropriately.
It's not OK to cross onto the other side of the road into oncoming traffic.
Please everybody slow down.
The life you save may be your own.
Not many would associate Goulburn Mulwaree with the Victorian-era children's book by Lewis Carol, Alice in Wonderland, but maybe we can uncover some parallels and be the wiser for it.
The key characters, as I recall, are: Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Door-Mouse and the Queen.
The Door-Mouse could represent Goulburn Mulwaree, yet to awake to the climate catastrophes unfolding around it and the new economic paradigm of the circular economy.
The Mad Hatter could represent the rapidly growing impacts of the climate.
Alice could represent Goulburn Mulwaree's youth trying to understand their future in their rapidly changing world.
The Queen, someone who is seemingly oblivious to the increasingly chaotic world and its impact on Goulburn Mulwaree's future, could represents Goulburn-Mulwaree's privileged.
The Queen has long fought progress in Goulburn Mulwaree, in particular the siting of renewable energy projects in the area despite its economic benefits and its role in slowing down the frenetic Mad Hatter.
This despite the flooding mayhem unfolding around us that is impacting lives and livelihoods and causing Alice some anxiety.
At the same time, the building of a toxic waste incinerator in Tarago that has the potential to affect the health of the sleepy Door Mouse, is not of any apparent major concern to the Queen. This, even though it could directly affect Alice's health.
At the same time the Queen supports outdated chemical-based agriculture to regenerative agriculture that delivers clean food and restores the health of our soil.
Wither to the Door Mouse?
I'd like to see the council establish a disability access committee, to look to improve access around town for people with disabilities and frail age.
Some issues include footpaths, roads, access to buildings, road crossings and many other infrastructure and physical access.
I'd like to offer my help.
I was on the disability access committee in Braidwood, and served as an executive board member of People With Disability Australia at a national level.
I have disabilities and I am also a carer of my parents who are frail aged and have limited mobility.
I saw many issues as a cab driver, taking passengers with a disability and frail age to their destinations in Goulburn.
Goulburn Mulwarree Council please think about a Disability Access Committee (Separate from any traffic committee).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.