Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn and Southern Highlands catholic school teachers to stop work over unresolved pay issues

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teachers from St Joseph's Primary School with the IEUA's mobile billboard truck in August 2022. File picture

Catholic school staff are gearing up for an hour-long stop work on the back of unresolved pay issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.