Horse float overturns on highway median, trapping animals

A horse float has overturned on the Federal Highway, south of Goulburn.
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash near The Vineyards Road, some 5km south of Collector.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said a vehicle was travelling south at about 4pm Monday when the crash occurred. The float overturned in the median strip, trapping two horses inside.
Police media confirmed both horses had been freed. One was injured and a vet was being called.
Police Rescue, RFS crews and NSW ambulance are on scene.
Mr Butler said the vehicle towing the float remained upright.
One southbound and one northbound lane has been closed to allow recovery.
More details as they come to hand.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
