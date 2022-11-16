Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bloom will take the stage to perform a songbook of hits by Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt at Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday [November 19].
Bloom said she created the show in 2017 so that people could experience songs, which are no longer performed on a regular basis.
Her goal was to create an experience for the audience.
"These songs are just so timeless and cross-generational that we wanted to create something that was super nostalgic, that you could come enjoy with your parents or your friends, which would open up and unlock this box of memories," Bloom said.
"It is really powerful."
Bloom said it was important to her to remain true to the song versions that people know and love. However, the show also includes different versions, like those performed live by Stevie Nicks.
"We've incorporated those versions so that it's not just like you are sitting at home and listening to a record," Bloom said.
"You can really feel the energy of the song in a live setting. It's a powerful show."
Bloom is excited to be performing the show to a live audience after years of cancelled tours due to the pandemic.
"Everybody's ready for it," Bloom said.
"It's been really great to visit places that have been on sale for three years, where people have held on to their tickets waiting in anticipation. We are very fortunate that our fanbase is full of people who come back to us time and time again, when we circle back around. We try to cover as much of the country as possible."
Bloom has performed 60 shows around Australia and New Zealand, this year alone.
"And that was purely catch-up from the two years of postponed shows," she said.
"We are definitely feeling like it comes and goes in waves. Some shows just fly out the doors while for other shows, there is still that hesitation."
Bloom's goal was to visit more regional areas. She said it was difficult to explain the feeling of visiting and performing for small towns.
"I just love visiting areas that aren't visited as often," she said.
"There's this sense of community. They're just so warm and you can really feel it when they say: 'We're just so grateful to you for coming here.'"
For Bloom, the experience was always in the connection she shared with her audience.
"They share their stories with you," she said.
"Music for me is not about the money, it's a healing thing. I love to leave the show knowing that people are buzzing afterwards. That's what keeps me doing what I'm doing."
She will share the stage with her fiancé James Morley. They're both fresh from filming The Voice: Generations earlier this year.
"It was definitely an experience being on set," she said.
"TV is a whole new world. It doesn't matter how much experience you have performing."
Bloom and James made it to the semi-finals of the reality television music competition.
"It was definitely hard, but it was also heaps of fun," she said.
"It was a great way to start the year."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
