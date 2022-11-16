Goulburn Post
The Voice: Generations star brings powerhouse performance to Goulburn Workers Club

Updated November 16 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bloom will take the stage to perform a songbook of hits by Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt at Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday [November 19].

