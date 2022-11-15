The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) is throwing open its doors to a diverse range of entertainment in its next season.
The season launch at 6pm Friday, December 9 will unveil a new lineup of music, dance, drama, comedy and more in its upcoming theatre season.
"Visitors attending the launch will be treated to delicious food with quality wines from our cultural partner Lerida Estate, and enjoy fantastic live performances and of course, be first to discover what the team at GPAC has in store for our audience in 2023," Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Manager Raina Savage said.
The 2023 season is a closely guarded secret but Ms Savage confirms that it includes some of Australia's most prestigious major performing arts companies, in a program that boasts drama, classical and contemporary music, First Nations and culturally diverse work and some absolutely delightful performances for children and families.
A new season brochure will be available, with more than 70 pages detailing live performances, including numerous national and international commercial shows, and the big reveal of what local theatre companies - including Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company, Bladwell Productions and Highlands Theatre Group have in store.
Visitors will also be able to sign up as members for 2023, which guarantees the cheapest price tickets to season and selected hirer shows, as well as a host of other benefits.
"GPAC had an absolutely bumper first year - with more than 20,000 visitors in our first seven months and over 80 performances, and I can guarantee that Raina and her team have selected the best of the best to delight our audience and keep them coming back in 2023," Mayor Peter Walker said.
Tickets to the launch and other GPAC shows can be purchased from the Box Office, which is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 3pm or call 02 4823 4999 or online at www.goulburnpac.com.au
Tickets for the launch cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
