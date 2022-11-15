Wednesday 12.30pm
Two teenagers reported missing from Yass have been located safe and well.
The 13-year-old girl was last seen at Yass on Monday, November 14 and the 13-year-old boy on Tuesday, November 16.
When they could not be located, officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into their whereabouts.
Following inquiries, they were located safe and well at Belconnen in the ACT about 8am this Wednesday, November 16
Police thank the media and the public for their assistance.
Earlier
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy and girl who have both been reported missing from Yass.
Nathan Edwards, aged 13, was last seen about 3.40pm on Tuesday at an address in Yass.
When he could not be located, officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
Nathan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall with thin build, curly brown hair, and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing beige coloured pants, black Metallica hoodie, and Vans shoes.
Police are still also searching for Rachael Widdows, who is also just 13.
Rachael was last seen about 6.45am on Monday at a home in Yass.
Rachael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180-185cm tall with slim build, and long light brown hair.
Anyone with information into their whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
