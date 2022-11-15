Upper Lachlan Shire Council has advised of changes to services and operations on Friday, November 18.
This is due to the council picnic day, as required by the Local Government State Award (2020).
The Crookwell and Gunning offices, along with council depots will be closed on the day.
The Crookwell and Gunning libraries will also close on Friday, November 18, however the Taralga office and the Crookwell Visitor Information Centre will remain open.
The Crookwell Waste Transfer Centre will be closed on the day but all waste collections in the Shire will be unchanged.
For after-hours emergencies please call 4830 1000.
