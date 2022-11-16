Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Emergency services attend rollover north of Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highway lane closes temporarily after caravan and car roll

One lane of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn has been closed after a single-vehicle crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.