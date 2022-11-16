Highway lane closes temporarily after caravan and car roll

One lane of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn has been closed after a single-vehicle crash.
A car and caravan rolled at about 12.50pm at Boxers Creek, some 15km north of Goulburn, police said.
The crash occurred near the Winfarthing Road turn-off. One northbound land has closed as a result.
Emergency services are on scene. Police said everyone was out of the vehicle.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a female was shaken by the crash. A male was also in the vehicle, with unknown injuries. Hospitalisation was not required.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
