Rocky Hill Museum compositing wartime accounts of Goulburn service personnel and those at home

Updated November 16 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 3:05pm
Rocky Hill museum director Kerry Ross is hoping to hear your stories of service and the home front during World War II. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Staff and volunteers are currently working on the next exhibition at Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum and Council is seeking your help.

