Staff and volunteers are currently working on the next exhibition at Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum and Council is seeking your help.
A memoir of service and the home front is being collated for the period of 1939 to 1945 and is set to open on December 16.
The exhibition will feature objects and related materials that explore the diversity of local stories and memories of WW2 - a war to which Goulburn made a substantial contribution both locally and in battle across Europe and the Pacific region.
As the last of the WWII generation passes this exhibition will remember those from Goulburn and surrounding districts who served.
There will also be reflections on those who remained at home during a war that impacted Australian soil and seas more than any other.
Museum Coordinator, Kerry Ross, is seeking your family histories or community stories of service or of living through the war in Goulburn and surrounding districts.
Your memories will become part of the exhibition and will also be preserved at Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum for future generations.
Please send your memories or family histories of war service or home front experiences to museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
You can also provide hand-written memories in person at the Rocky Hill museum on Wednesday-to-Sunday and Mondays from 10am to 4pm.
Staff will also be available on these days and times to assist you if you wish to provide a verbal record.
