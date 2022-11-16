Interior upgrades: The small changes that can make a big difference

From statuettes, to art prints, to sculpture, original artwork, furniture and more, you can find some choice upgrades to your home online. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

We all need a place that we can call home. Somewhere to rest at the end of a hectic week, a place to recharge our batteries, restore our energy and rejuvenate our joy de Vivre.



A place to share food, drink and laughter with our close friends and family. A space to raise kids, spend time with our life partner and cuddle our fur babies.

Our home is a place that needs to be comfortable, safe and welcoming. After all, if it's the space you come home to each day, you want it to feel amazing.



You also want it to reflect your unique personality and lifestyle. But making interior upgrade choices can be difficult, with so many options to choose from. It can feel a touch overwhelming.



Luckily, in this helpful article, we'll share all about interior design choices and how small changes can make a big difference.

Shop Online for Decor

Did you know you can find some fantastic decor on online sites such as Amazon, Catch, and best of all eBay, where not only can you find a bargain or three when you shop, but you can also earn Qantas pPoints when you purchase via Qantas Shopping, who can say no to that?

If you can think of something, you can find it online. From statuettes, to art prints, to sculpture, original artwork, furniture and more, you can find some choice upgrades to your home online.



When buying from places like eBay, be sure to choose highly rated sellers with only positive feedback.



One of the great things about these online retailers is they have fantastic return and refund policies, so if you receive a broken or incorrect item, you are entitled to a replacement or refund.

Appeal to the Senses

A great way to upgrade your interior is by creating experiences that appeal to the senses. For instance, you might choose a heavy blanket that you can drape over your couch to use in winter to snuggle up and feel warm and cozy.

You can also appeal to the sense of smell by getting an essential oil diffuser, a wax melt station or by burning incense. You'll evoke feelings by having lovely aromas diffusing around your home.



You can even choose seasonal scents, such as warming ginger and orange for winter and cinnamon and clove for autumn.

Play With Paint

You'd be amazed at the difference a fresh coat of paint can make to your home. If your walls are a touch faded and worn out, you'll breathe a new lease of life into them by sanding and choosing a new palette of shades.



You can match or contrast your colour palette with your other decor, such as cushions, blankets and furniture. If you're feeling extra fancy, you might opt for a feature wall in some rooms.



For instance, an eggshell blue feature wall contrasts gorgeously with the other soft cream or white walls.

Use Lighting to Maximum Effect

You can use lighting in your home to make specific details pop or to create moods. For instance, cool white light is excellent for bathrooms, where it will play on the white or bright tiling, whereas a softer and warmer tone of light is best for living spaces.



You can use lamps in living and dining rooms during the evenings to provide a light source when you're winding down for the night and streaming a show or reading a book or magazine.

House Plants - For Wellbeing and Air Quality

Did you know that propagating and caring for houseplants has proven benefits for your health and well-being?



As well as benefiting your mind and spirit, by having a collection of houseplants you're ensuring your body is cared for as they will scrub the air of impurities and generate clean oxygen for you to breathe.

If you're worried about the skill level of your green thumb, you can choose hardy plants that are difficult to kill, such as spider plants, snake plants, Chinese evergreen or rubber plants.

Upgrade Window Dressings

Are your blinds or shutters a touch old and dated? You can bring a fresh look into your home by upgrading your window dressings. Plantation shutters are a top idea, and if you get bright white shutters, they will pop and also contrast with other colours in your space.



Suppose you have timber tones in your kitchen or living space. In that case, you might opt for timber-toned shutters or blinds in a colour that will accentuate the current tones present in the room.

Interior Upgrades In Summary

In this helpful article, we've suggested some small interior upgrade hacks that can make a big difference to your space. From buying decor, art and other items online to creating an experience through smell and feature walls, these ideas should help you to get inspired about updating your home.

