Friar's Hill road rehabilitation back on track

The Friars Hill Rehabilitation Project is currently underway on Gurrundah Road.
The project, with a length of 1.8 km, has been undertaken by the Upper Lachlan Shire Council to increase the safety of road users on a steep, windy, narrow section of the road.
After many delays due to the wet weather and associated flood damage, repairs have ensued from it and unforeseen multiple sub-base pavement failures have had to be repaired.
Repairs faced additional delays when due to recent flood damage events the construction crew had to be diverted to rehabilitating the damage on other roads.
However, work has resumed on the final road base layer in preparation for sealing.
