Tripping down Memory Lane to a time when telegrams were common

It seems my trip down Memory Lane in last week's newsletter has triggered fond memories for some. A special thank you to Lynne Phelan who reminds us of a time when snail mail came twice a day and telegrams (pictured below) provided an even quicker message delivery. Meanwhile, Hugo Kallus reminded me of what was possibly the earliest form of a computer - the word processor pictured above.
"You talk of the slow pace of snail mail but when I was young (I'm now 77) we were blessed with two mail deliveries a day in NSW and a letter/greeting card/parcel could be sent to anywhere in Australia and arrive within 48 hours max," Lynne said.
"As a continuing disciple of hand written letters and cards I now need to allow at least seven days and, if I'm lucky, it may arrive within that time.
"I recall once in the late 60s leaving my favourite pillow at my parent's place in Huskisson so, arriving back in Canberra I stopped at a post office and sent a telegram (my parents didn't have a phone at that stage), asking my mother to post it.
"It arrived at my house in Canberra the next day. All at the cost of a very few cents, not the arm and a leg that postage costs these days. Thank goodness for Concession Stamps!"
Thank you Lynne and Hugo for sharing your memories from the past. You also reignited a few of my own.
I had almost forgotten about telegrams. I remember when such communication was an important way to promptly send a messages. I never sent one but I remember receiving several congratulatory telegrams read out at my wedding in 1990.
Lynne's reference to a time when her parents didn't have a telephone reminded me of a time in the late 60s and early 70s when a telephone was something of a luxury not found in many houses.
I can recall a neighbour - who had the only phone in the street - knocking on the door of my family home one night to let my parents know they had received an important call for them. I guess in those days anyone who had a phone also had their phone number shared by many friends and neighbours.
Who would have thought back then that there would come a time when almost everyone - including children - had their own personal phone, which they carried with them everywhere.
Jackie Meyers
ACM editor
