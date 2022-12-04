Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Little Athletics Club receives funding for new equipment

December 5 2022 - 8:00am
Goulburn Mulwaree Little Athletics kids with new equipment. Picture supplied.

Coles is throwing their support behind Goulburn Mulwaree's little athletes with a $2,700 sports grant.

