Coles is throwing their support behind Goulburn Mulwaree's little athletes with a $2,700 sports grant.
The latest round of grants from the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund will help the Goulburn based centre buy new sports and safety equipment such as shot puts, discuses and javelins to support aspiring athletes and community volunteers.
Goulburn-Mulwaree Little Athletics Centre president Brian Rawlinson said the grant would help the centre to recover from lost memberships and fundraising opportunities due to COVID-19.
"As is the case with many sports clubs, the pandemic has had an impact on our membership, and we hope having new equipment allows our centre to be viewed in a positive light in the community so that we can regrow to pre-COVID numbers," he said.
"It has been some time since we purchased new equipment, and as a result, we are needing to replace older, damaged equipment that is preventing our athletes from performing at their best.
"The new equipment will allow our club to grow in numbers as it will enable us to cater for more athletes."
The equipment list includes:
Coles State General Manager Ivan Slunjski said Coles was delighted to continue to support grassroots Little Athletics centres in the ACT through initiatives like the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund and banana donations.
"Coles has been a proud supporter of Little Athletics for over five years, and we're delighted to provide nearly $12,000 in sports equipment grants to ACT's Little Athletics centres to help them gear up for this season," he said.
"We know very well the impact the pandemic has had on local sports clubs and communities over the past two years, and we hope these grants will help them to recover and look forward to a new Little Athletics season ahead."
In addition to the distribution of sports equipment grants, Coles will continue to support Little Athletics centres across the ACT with banana donations from local supermarkets throughout the season
