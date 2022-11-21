Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Get festive with A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy Celtic Christmas with a taste of Ireland at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.

A taste of Ireland

Enjoy a Celtic Christmas

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland is an all-singing, all dancing, family-friendly treat. Two star-crossed lovers twirl beneath the mistletoe to award-winning Irish musicians. The world's best Irish dancers deliver a heart-warming performance that will leave your feet tapping, eyes shining and your soul wanting more. Immerse yourself in the traditional Celtic landscape and let the magic of Christmas in Ireland transport you. With a powerful mix of traditional tunes, heartfelt ballads and all your favourite carols, A Celtic Christmas combines incredible rhythms with jaw-dropping talent in an unforgettable night of storytelling. This is a star-studded spectacular that you won't want to miss. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 26 between 7.30pm and 9pm. For tickets phone 4823 4999 or email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.