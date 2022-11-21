Get festive with A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

Draw your favourite buildings and make prints from sketches. Draw and then transfer the design onto a relief or intaglio print medium. Explore lino, woodcut and etching, and learn the basics of drawing. Learn how to transfer to lino and then cut a plate and produce your print. From here some people will choose to focus on woodcut methods while others will move to etching. For the intaglio method ink is used to fill the lines. Try all methods or develop one technique. Be introduced to different tools and explore the cutting techniques applicable to your design. The next class is on Saturday, November 26. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 10am and 1pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.