Get festive with A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland is an all-singing, all dancing, family-friendly treat. Two star-crossed lovers twirl beneath the mistletoe to award-winning Irish musicians. The world's best Irish dancers deliver a heart-warming performance that will leave your feet tapping, eyes shining and your soul wanting more. Immerse yourself in the traditional Celtic landscape and let the magic of Christmas in Ireland transport you. With a powerful mix of traditional tunes, heartfelt ballads and all your favourite carols, A Celtic Christmas combines incredible rhythms with jaw-dropping talent in an unforgettable night of storytelling. This is a star-studded spectacular that you won't want to miss. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 26 between 7.30pm and 9pm. For tickets phone 4823 4999 or email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
This is a special screening of the The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour by the Goulburn Film Group. When radio host Neville Umbrellaman lands in hospital, a group of unexpected performers crash his show The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour. Rabindranath Chakraborty is known as Neville Umbrellaman to his loyal listeners. He hosts the late night variety show from an eclectic studio built in his parent's garage. After waking up with a headache Rabindranath suddenly finds himself in hospital. During the anxious wait for clarity and results, Neville's live show must stay on air, so an eccentric guest list help complete the variety line up. This includes folk singer Kenneth Wong, Rabindranath's crush Sabrina D'Angelo, Terry the neighbour, local French baker Yvette and jazz band Freddy Nietchze's Good-time Bee-Bop Quintet. The film is adapted from Nitin Vengurlekar's inspirational theatre show. It's at the Goulburn District Workers Club on McKell Place, Goulburn on Sunday, November 27 between 4pm and 6pm. For tickets phone 0427 938 110 or email ao@southerntablelandsarts.com.au.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday, November 27 between 10am and 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Wrestle Strong comes to the Goulburn District Workers Club for an FACAA charity pro wrestling show. It's a charity for Fighters Against Child Abuse Australia in partnership with Wrestle Strong Dojo. It's a wrestling spectacular for the whole family with an array of interstate talent. Wrestlers from NSW, VIC and SA combine forces for a night of professional wrestling raising money for Fighters Against Child Abuse Australia. It's at the Goulburn District Workers Club at McKell Place, Goulburn on Saturday, November 26 between 7pm and 9pm. Phone Lisa Crawford on 0401 838 216 or email info@wrestlestrongdojo.com.au.
This is one of Goulburn's favourite family events. Enjoy pictures and popcorn at Belmore Park. The Christmas-themed iteration is bigger and better than ever with three Christmas movies. Start the festive season with Pictures and Popcorn in the park at Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 26 between 12pm and 9pm. Phone 4823 4492 or email info@goulburnaustralia.com.au.
This is the Pointe Dynamic Arts end of year showcase for their junior school. Tickets to the event cost $20 for adults, $15 for concession and members and $10 for children. There is wheelchair accessible seating available. Phone the box office on 4823 4999. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, November 27 between 9am and 10am.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next event starts at 9am on Saturday, November 26 at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
This is the sixth annual Goulburn Car and Motorcycle show at Wakefield Park Raceway. It's proudly supported by the Goulburn Rotary Club. The show has 33 judged categories. The winner will receive a donated trophy from a local sponsor. The show has had over 150 entrants in previous years and this year they're looking to top that. Car and bike entries are $20 and enteries are open from 8am to 10am. Spectator entry starts at 10am with a gold coin donation. There is plenty of food and beverages available. This is an Auto One sponsored event at Wakefield Park Raceway on Braidwood Road, Tirrannaville on Saturday, November 26 from 8am. Phone 0418 482 202 or email goulburncarandmotorcycleshow@gmail.com.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker hosts the Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day on Friday, November 25 at the Goulburn Golf Club. This is the event's 14th year raising about $15,000 for not-for-profit charities. Funds are shared across three local charities to deliver local programs. This year's charities are the Riding for the Disabled Association, Can Assist and Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary. The Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day is a four-person Ambrose competition over 18 holes. Tickets cost $160 for a team of four and includes greens fees and a BBQ lunch. It's on Friday, November 25 at Blackshaw Road, Goulburn from 9am. Phone Debbie McCarthy on 4823 4510 or email debbie.mccarthy@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
This course is for people worried about online scams or those looking to upskill their digital safety. Learn tips to best avoid online and phone scams, discover helpful advice on what to do if you're ever a victim of a scam, and find out where you can go for more information. Also available is a Digital Mentoring Spot to answer specific technology questions. It's at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Thursday, November 24 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm. The event is free but bookings are essential. Phone 4823 4435 or email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
The Lieder Theatre Company is proud to present Charlotte's Web, based on the beloved tale by E.B. White. Set in a nostalgic farmyard world, an orphaned pig named Wilbur becomes frightfully aware of the fate that awaits him until an unexpected friendship with an enlightened grey spider changes everything. Charlotte's supportive influence on the direction of Wilbur's life is indeed magical, yet achievable in the real world. It gives audiences wonderful thoughts to ponder as they emerge from this rollicking theatre experience. Charlotte's Webb will play at the Lieder Theatre on Goldsmith Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, November 23 between7pm and 9.30pm. For tickets phone 4821 5066 or email liedertheatre@gmail.com.
Gallery on Track is preparing for its next showing, which will be a display of Ann Rogan's works, dubbed 'Diverse Narratives'. The artist is a Scottish/Australian painter who moved to Goulburn 18 months ago from the Far South Coast. She has had regional exhibitions in the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and South Coast. This exhibition features a selection of landscapes and abstracts largely inspired by nature, and predominately painted in oil. It is on display at Gallery on Track Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.
The devastation of the black summer bushfires inspired artist Judith Reardon. She looked at the impact of the fires through a process of observation, recording and interaction. She discovered an abundance of fungi, which led to a collaboration with Mycelium. Her exhibition playfully documents Mycelium's actions through video and animation, and is a reflection on the state of the environment. It runs to the end of November at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. Phone 4823 4494 for information.
This exhibition is a celebration of colour and abstraction by artists Emma Beer, Vivienne Binns, Yvette Coppersmith, Lara Merrett, Gemma Smith, Esther Stewart and Margaret Worth. It runs until the end of January. For information phone 4823 4494.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's latest curated window is from the creative minds of students at Goulburn West Public School. These young curators are some of the gallery's keenest visitors and most insightful art enthusiasts. The Window by Goulburn West Public School students will be on display until Friday, November 26. For information phone 4823 4494.
Develop skills in composition and perspective, which is essential to creating the illusion of three-dimensional form on a two-dimensional flat surface. In this class you will explore how different viewpoints affect linear perspective and horizon position. You will also use vanishing lines to create depth and perspective. Work from a range of subject matter and incorporate these rules of perspective. Take inspiration from Renaissance artists including Giotto, Raphael and Botticelli and explore the traditional medium of egg tempera to create luminous paintings. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, November 22 between 9.30am and 12pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
Draw your favourite buildings and make prints from sketches. Draw and then transfer the design onto a relief or intaglio print medium. Explore lino, woodcut and etching, and learn the basics of drawing. Learn how to transfer to lino and then cut a plate and produce your print. From here some people will choose to focus on woodcut methods while others will move to etching. For the intaglio method ink is used to fill the lines. Try all methods or develop one technique. Be introduced to different tools and explore the cutting techniques applicable to your design. The next class is on Saturday, November 26. It's at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 10am and 1pm. Phone Barbara Nell at the Creative Space on 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, November 25 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
This is an exhibition of 100 portraits of individuals over the age of 50 who make a difference to our community. These will be displayed in freestanding frames in Belmore Park, Auburn St, Sloane St and at the Goulburn Court House. Beside each portrait is a QR code that allows you to read the story of the individual pictured and learn about their contribution to the community. The exhibition runs to Saturday, December 24 at Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone Tina Milson 0408 483 499.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, November 26. Visit the website for more information.
Expand your skills with regular drawing exercises on a variety of subject matter. Develop your observational skills through guided exercises and investigate a range of media with the approach of research rather than perfection. Increase your confidence in drawing and learn how to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Explore new combinations of media to create new effects and get out of your comfort zone. It's at 205 Auburn Street Goulburn on Tuesday, November 22 between 1pm and 3.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, November 27 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice to join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs or tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
