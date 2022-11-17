Ten riders made their way out to Windellama Road on Wednesday, November 16 for Windellama Road Handicap 22km race.
Dark overcast skies, a cross wind and plenty of potholes provided some challenging conditions for the riders as they raced out to turnaround just past Bullamalita Road.
Peter Jackson, Peter Lucas and Gary Ward lead off and rode strongly to be first through the turnaround.
Pete Thorne, Glen Apps, Mark Stutchbury and Nadine Moroney were the second group to go and needed to make up five minutes to catch the leaders.
They had the leaders within sight at the turn and managed to make the catch with a little over 5kms to go.
Wayne Bensley, Phil Champion and Chris Berry started at a breakneck pace as the started off scratch and needed to make up eight minutes.
As they climbed up out of the Gundary Plain, Berry found the pace too much and dropped off the group.
Bensley and Champion continued to ride strongly, but the pace of the race leaders the gap proved too much for them to be of any threat at the finish line.
The five minute group started to assert their authority along the flat from the airport and it soon became a three way sprint to the Brisbane Grove finish line between Apps, Moroney and Stuchbury.
At the finish, it was Moroney who took line honours with Mark coming in second and Apps in third.
Wednesday, November 23's racing is on Range Road for an Individual Time Trial.
Sign on is at the corner of Range Road and Chinamans Lane from 6pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders welcome.
