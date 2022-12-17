Three years ago, the Cornish brothers suffered heartbreak in the Canberra Region Rugby League (CRRL) grand final.
There was more disappointment for the pair when they lost another grand final in 2022, this time for the Young Cherrypickers First Grade side in the Group 9 competition.
Now, they are back with more fire in their belly than ever.
The Goulburn Bulldogs announced the signing of former NRL players Mitch and Tyler Cornish on September 28, making this their second stint at the club.
The two former local juniors will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience on and off the field.
Mitch, who recently started the business MJC Insurance Brokers, explained why he decided to return and said although he'd be 30-years-old this season, he still had plenty to offer.
"I just started a business here and everything just seemed to fall into place," Cornish said.
"I'm here to win the competition.
"Although I couldn't play in the grand final for the Cherrypickers last season in Young, it was a still a successful season for myself and the club."
Tyler, who said he liked to follow wherever Mitch went, feels he is playing better than ever.
"I'm from Goulburn and I know the team well as I played here before," Tyler said.
"I've improved and I'm a more mature and experienced player.
"My work ethic is my biggest strength and I always try to be everywhere on the field."
Tyler said the style of the CRRL was different to the competition in Young.
"The Canberra one's quicker and the physicality of Group 9 was a lot tougher," he said.
The brothers will likely play in the halves although Tyler is also capable of playing at fullback.
In other player news, Ron Leapai and Dillon Rota resigned for the club while Isaac Walker also signed.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
