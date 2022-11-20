The State Emergency Service has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds.
The warning was issued on Sunday, November 20 at 10.48am with damaging westerly winds set to continue throughout the day and into Monday.
Westerly winds averaging 50 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over elevated parts of the Goulburn region.
The warning has also been issued for Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and parts of Central Tablelands, Riverina, Hunter and Central West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.
The SES recommends the following actions:
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.