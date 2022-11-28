Goulburn residents have reported some hard-shelled creatures making use of their driveways and roads.
According to Southern Tablelands Wires Reptiles Coordinator Peach Rollinson, turtles have been particularly active this Spring in comparison to previous years.
"Just last Sunday I released one turtle, took one into care and moved three off the road while driving home from Goulburn," she said.
"There's a lot out at the moment with the extra rain, they like the wet conditions."
Freshwater turtles are commonly seen around rivers, lakes, swamps, ponds and farm dams, particularly heading towards the summer months.
However, they come onto land to migrate between water bodies or to nest. Nesting turtles dig a hole in the ground with their hind legs, lay their eggs in the hole, then cover the eggs with dirt.
After a few months the eggs hatch and the hatchling turtles will make their way to the water.
Resident Rebekah Pooley shared in a Facebook post two pictures of a turtle that had recently laid eggs on her grandparents property.
Replying to comments from people sharing their experiences of being 'peed on' by turtles, Ms Pooley wrote, "this one unleashed on me as I picked it up".
However, Ms Rollinson said the pungent liquid that turtles 'unleash' when they feel threatened is not in fact pee. Rather, it is a liquid secreted from scent glands located at the spot where their shells meet their legs.
"If you are sprayed the best thing to do is to keep washing your hands until they don't smell anymore," she said.
Ms Rollinson said if you spot a turtle moving around a property with no threats around, such as cats or dogs, it should be left to make its way back to its water source.
"Turtles can walk up to one kilometre," she said.
Although, you should help a turtle cross a busy road by moving them to the side they're heading, provided it's safe enough to pull over.
"I teach people to pick up turtles like a hamburger but with their thumbs on top and fingers down, holding them in the middle of their shell away from their head and tail," Ms Rollinson said.
"Try and put them in the shade and away from predators."
According to WIRES, there are three very special freshwater turtles that are endemic to NSW and are found nowhere else in the world. All three of these species are endangered. Predation and illegal collecting are both threats along with habitat degradation.
If you find an injured turtle, Ms Rollinson recommended calling WIRES Rescue Line on 1300 094 737 or transporting the turtle to a Goulburn vet in a cardboard box with holes in it and lined with paper towel.
"Injured turtles should not be submerged in water, if their shells are cracked and water gets into their body cavity and to their lungs they can drown," she said.
Turtles breathe air and can stay out of water for months at a time.
On average, Mr Rollinson said she saves between five and 10 turtles a year and usually receives another 15 calls for turtles who unfortunately cannot be saved.
Under NSW law it is an offence to harm native turtles without a licence, and heavy penalties apply. If you suspect that someone has unlawfully harmed a turtle of other native animal, please report it to the Environment Line (131 555).
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
