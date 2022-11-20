An increase in mosquito numbers has been detected in the Gunning area, following significant rain and storms.
An Upper Lachlan Shire Council spokesman said it was common following flood events for mosquito numbers to rapidly increase.
"The best way to protect yourself and your family is to cover up with loose clothing and use insect repellent," he said.
The council will also be undertaking vector control by spraying in strategic locations where stagnant water remains to help reduce the number of mosquito larvae.
Council biosecurity officers will be undertaking stage one of vector control by spraying at Gunning Showground and Barbour Park on Tuesday, November 22.
The showground will remain closed for the week due to the severe saturation of the grounds as well as the large area to be sprayed. Barbour Park however, will be closed on November 22 and remain closed for camping until November 24.
