Free train travel for people across Goulburn and the Highlands this week

Commuters can travel between Campbelltown and Goulburn for free, as part of a statewide change to ensure people are not impacted by "any ongoing action across the rail network".
Free train fares would be in place from 12.01am on November 21, to 11.59pm on November 25.
The change applies to Sydney Metro, Sydney Trains, NSW TrainsLink services and the Airport Line across the Opal network.
An announcement by Transport NSW, said Opal gates and readers would be "powered down" during this period, without the need to tap on and off.
Fares across the South Coast Line, Hunter Line, Central Coast and Newcastle Line and Blue Mountains Line are also free.
Bus, ferry, and light rail services will require people to tap on and off as normal to be charged.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between.
