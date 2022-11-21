Goulburn Post
Free train travel for people across Goulburn and the Highlands this week

By Briannah Devlin
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 11:35am
Train travel is free across the Southern Highlands Line this week. Picture supplied.

Commuters can travel between Campbelltown and Goulburn for free, as part of a statewide change to ensure people are not impacted by "any ongoing action across the rail network".

