We love living in and serving the local community- Penny Lucas, general manager Greenleaf Care Services
"Greenleaf Care Services is a dynamic, values-based organisation," said general manager Penelope (Penny) Lucas.
"Our passion is to provide good quality care and service to our clients, and families of NDIS participants."
Originally established in 2016 to provide supported independent living and support, Greenleaf has grown considerably to support clients in homes across the ACT, NSW and Queensland, providing core services and supported accommodation for people with a disability.
"If you are seeking respite, short- or medium-term accommodation, come and talk to us," Penny continued.
"Quality, person-centred, excellent care is what we offer to all our clients. We love living in and serving the local community.
"Shared living arrangements offer a fantastic opportunity for NDIS participants to reside with people they choose, meeting social needs and maximising their independence while getting the supports they need to realise their potential.
"We have vacancies in our Houses in Goulburn NSW and the ACT.
"Our trained staff provide quality support and ensure that all residents live in a safe and happy home environment.
"Greenleaf Disability and Care Services has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted NDIS service providers.
"We take pride in helping people find the best supports with our local support coordinator and also provide assistance to help people navigate the National Disability Insurance Scheme for their correct plan development to achieve their goals.
With demand for support and assistance for disability services and supported living accommodation on the rise, Greenleaf in Goulburn is here to assist you to find the best services and to provide support to help you have your plan reviewed so that you can access the right support and services.
Greenleaf helps people from the community who are living with a disability, and delivers supported independent living, community access, and capacity building in Goulburn and surrounds.
The in-home support that Greenleaf provides is just that.
It allows a person to live independently in their own home, but still get the support that they need for their shopping, attending appointments with a transport service, personal care if required, and just general household duties if needed.
Greenleaf Care Services also has staff who can speak languages other than English, and can assist you to navigate the requirements of the NDIS.
To find out more about their various services visit glds.com.au.
Growing Abilities is the Goulburn branch of Challenge Southern Highlands' operations.
The facility hosts a range of services, from art classes for registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants, to selling trees, plants, and fresh produce.
Focusing on quality service, programs, and with a strong, positive reputation, Growing Abilities is able to work with supported employees to achieve their personal goals, and empower them to reach even greater heights.
Growing Abilities is a locally operated business, which is centrally located in Goulburn, making it easily accessible for clients and supported employees to get to each day.
It grows produce for agricultural shows, as well as for sale on site for customers from near and far alike, some of whom travel for hours just to visit Growing Abilities.
Supported employees work in the garden, attend educational classes, and enjoy a sense of fulfilment and purpose each day, all thanks to the hard work and efforts of Growing Abilities staff.
The centre is designed specifically for supported employees and Growing Abilities staff to work together to achieve set goals and to gain greater skills in the workplace, as well as enhancing and enriching their own lives.
Growing Abilities is all about growing the abilities of registered NDIS participants, or supported employees. They are able to learn and develop in a safe, secure, supported environment, which allows them to grow at their own pace.
That's what Growing Abilities is all about; learning and growing, in a comfortable location, without the pressure of today's busy, fast-paced society. All too often, supported employees are expected to perform a lot of work in their chosen field of employment.
Growing Abilities offers a space for supported employees to take a bit of time for themselves, and to take a bit of a break from the hustle and bustle of the modern workforce. For example, supported employees can spend their time making a bit of art and craft at Growing Abilities, which could be featured on display in an art exhibition. And according to all feedback, Growing Abilities has a positive reputation among staff, clients, customers, and supported employees themselves.
For more information and details about Growing Abilities in Goulburn, call Carol McElhinney on 4872 6607.