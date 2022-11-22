The team at Greenleaf is ready to assist Advertising Feature

We love living in and serving the local community - Penny Lucas, general manager Greenleaf Care Services

Greenleaf helps people from the community who are living with a disability, and delivers supported independent living, community access, and capacity building in Goulburn and surrounds. Picture supplied

"Greenleaf Care Services is a dynamic, values-based organisation," said general manager Penelope (Penny) Lucas.

"Our passion is to provide good quality care and service to our clients, and families of NDIS participants."

Originally established in 2016 to provide supported independent living and support, Greenleaf has grown considerably to support clients in homes across the ACT, NSW and Queensland, providing core services and supported accommodation for people with a disability.

"If you are seeking respite, short- or medium-term accommodation, come and talk to us," Penny continued.



"Quality, person-centred, excellent care is what we offer to all our clients. We love living in and serving the local community.

"Shared living arrangements offer a fantastic opportunity for NDIS participants to reside with people they choose, meeting social needs and maximising their independence while getting the supports they need to realise their potential.

"We have vacancies in our Houses in Goulburn NSW and the ACT.



"Our trained staff provide quality support and ensure that all residents live in a safe and happy home environment.

"Greenleaf Disability and Care Services has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted NDIS service providers.



"We take pride in helping people find the best supports with our local support coordinator and also provide assistance to help people navigate the National Disability Insurance Scheme for their correct plan development to achieve their goals.

With demand for support and assistance for disability services and supported living accommodation on the rise, Greenleaf in Goulburn is here to assist you to find the best services and to provide support to help you have your plan reviewed so that you can access the right support and services.



The in-home support that Greenleaf provides is just that.



It allows a person to live independently in their own home, but still get the support that they need for their shopping, attending appointments with a transport service, personal care if required, and just general household duties if needed.

Greenleaf Care Services also has staff who can speak languages other than English, and can assist you to navigate the requirements of the NDIS.