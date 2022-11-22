Programs all about learning and growing Advertising Feature

Having been in operation for several years, Growing Abilities is your one-stop-shop in Australia's first inland city for all of your NDIS participant needs.

Growing Abilities is the Goulburn branch of Challenge Southern Highlands' operations.

The facility hosts a range of services, from art classes for registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants, to selling trees, plants, and fresh produce.

Focusing on quality service, programs, and with a strong, positive reputation, Growing Abilities is able to work with supported employees to achieve their personal goals, and empower them to reach even greater heights.

Growing Abilities is a locally operated business, which is centrally located in Goulburn, making it easily accessible for clients and supported employees to get to each day.

It grows produce for agricultural shows, as well as for sale on site for customers from near and far alike, some of whom travel for hours just to visit Growing Abilities.



Supported employees work in the garden, attend educational classes, and enjoy a sense of fulfilment and purpose each day, all thanks to the hard work and efforts of Growing Abilities staff.

The centre is designed specifically for supported employees and Growing Abilities staff to work together to achieve set goals and to gain greater skills in the workplace, as well as enhancing and enriching their own lives.

Growing Abilities is all about growing the abilities of registered NDIS participants, or supported employees. They are able to learn and develop in a safe, secure, supported environment, which allows them to grow at their own pace.

That's what Growing Abilities is all about; learning and growing, in a comfortable location, without the pressure of today's busy, fast-paced society. All too often, supported employees are expected to perform a lot of work in their chosen field of employment.

Growing Abilities offers a space for supported employees to take a bit of time for themselves, and to take a bit of a break from the hustle and bustle of the modern workforce. For example, supported employees can spend their time making a bit of art and craft at Growing Abilities, which could be featured on display in an art exhibition. And according to all feedback, Growing Abilities has a positive reputation among staff, clients, customers, and supported employees themselves.

